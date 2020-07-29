This school is famous for graduating founders of billion-dollar companies, from Nike to Google to Instagram

Larry Page (L), then co-founder and president, products, and Sergey Brin, then co-founder and president, technology, at Google's campus headquarters in 2003.

Google

Google co-founders Page and Brin met in 1995 at Stanford as computer science graduate students. With a mutual curiosity about the then-fledgling internet, Page and Brin teamed up to create a web search algorithm in 1996, which ultimately became the foundation for Google Search. In 1998, Page and Brin launched Google out of a small, messy Menlo Park, California garage they had been renting for $1,700 a month from Susan Wojcicki. At the time, Wojcicki was working in the marketing department at Intel, and today, she is the CEO of YouTube, which is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet. Page and Brin built Google into a massive tech behemoth before stepping down from their respective roles as CEO and president of Alphabet in December. Today, Alphabet has a market value of over $1 trillion.

Nike

Bill Bowerman Handmade Waffle Spike Shoes Source: Sotheby's

Yahoo

Yahoo! founders David Filo, left, and Jerry Yang are seen in Santa Clara, California in October, 1999. (Photo by Eric Sander) Eric Sander | 3rd Party - Agents | Getty Images

Yahoo co-founders Yang and Filo met as doctoral students at Stanford in the 1990s. The two were assigned a project creating "computer chips using computer-aided design," according to Entrepreneur, but had a stronger interest in the internet. And to keep track of the websites they'd find, Yang and Filo posted a list online called "David and Jerry's Guide to the Web" in 1994. Yang and Filo renamed their "Guide to the Web," calling it Yahoo and it gained traction – by 1998, more than a million web users would visit the Yahoo site a day. However, the success of Yahoo was regularly crashing Stanford's system, and the University asked the founders to move the operation off campus. Yang and Filo then dropped out of the PhD program at Stanford and built Yahoo into a massive business. In 2016, Yahoo was acquired by Verizon for $5 billion.

Gap

Gap founders Doris and Don Fisher Gap Inc.

Instagram

Instagram co-founders Mike Krieger (L) and Kevin Systrom at the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival at the Austin Convention Center on March 11, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Jim Bennett | WireImage | Getty Images

Instagram co-founders Krieger and Systrom met at a Stanford University fellowship program before starting the photo-sharing app. At the time, Systrom, who graduated from Stanford in 2006 with a degree in management science and engineering, was developing a location-based app called Burbn. He decided to bring on programmer Krieger, who graduated from Stanford in 2008 with a degree in symbolic systems, after meeting him at the university's program. After working together for a few months, Krieger and Systrom released an app called Instagram. Instagram became popular in Silicon Valley "almost immediately," The New York Times reported, and caught the attention of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. In 2012, Krieger and Systrom sold Instagram to Facebook for $1 billion. And in 2018, the two decided to step down from their respective positions of Instagram chief technical officer and chief executive officer. Today, the app has over a billion users.

Hewlett-Packard (HP)