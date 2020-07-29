Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting on June 10.
Text removed from the June statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle.
Text appearing for the first time in the new statement is in red and underlined.
Black text appears in both statements.
You can read the full document here.
Watch Fed Chairman Jerome Powell discuss the latest decision here.
Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.