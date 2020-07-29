Humana invests $100 million in telehealth start-up Heal

Health insurance provider Humana is partnering with telehealth start-up Heal, which includes a $100 million investment that will be used to help the five-year-old company expand into new markets, like Chicago, Charlotte and Houston, the companies announced Wednesday.
Heal, ranked No. 13 on the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, currently operates in seven states — California, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Virginia, Washington and Maryland — as well as Washington, D.C.
The partnership also allows the two companies to deliver primary care services to Humana members, many of which are older or living with multiple chronic conditions, in the comfort of their own home. Heal provides services to Medicare eligible, Group Commercial and those with individual coverage. Added flexibility and the option for expanded home-based care is something that Humana said has been in high demand from members throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The partnership with Heal is part of Humana's efforts to build a broader set of offerings across the spectrum of home-based care, with high-quality, value-based primary care being a key foundational element," said Susan Diamond, Humana's segment president of home business, in a statement. "We continue to see high levels of customer satisfaction and improved health outcomes when care is delivered in the home. Our goal is to make the health-care experience easier, more personalized and caring for the people we serve — and is the hallmark of how Humana delivers human care."
Diamond will also join Heal's board as part of the deal.
The number of global telehealth patients continues to rise year-over-year, reaching over 7 million in 2018. One report from the American Hospital Association shows that 74% of U.S. consumers would be open to using telemedicine services, and 76% prioritize having access to care over the need for human interactions with care providers. For Heal, home visits have gone up 33% and telemedicine appointments have risen 8,000% since January, but the company did not provide specific figures.
"Today the vision my co-founder, Dr. Renee Dua, and I had over five years ago took a huge step forward," said Nick Desai, co-founder and CEO of Heal in a statement. "Humana's investment and strategic partnership are an irreplaceable catalyst to make doctor house-call-based primary care an affordable and effective reality for all Americans. We're honored to work with the entire Humana team so that one day soon, all of us can open our doors to better care."
To date, Heal has delivered on more than 200,000 home visits through their mobile app and website, which patients use to book board-certified, licensed doctors. The cost is $69 for a 20-minute session, and many employers are covering the costs through their benefit plans. The average visit lasts 30 minutes to one hour, and Heal doctors come with a medical assistant and a host of portable testing machinery to perform everything from an EKG, ultrasound and bone scan to blood testing and allergy screening. Although the company does not treat emergencies, it can get a look at the patient's living conditions and access to food and prescriptions they need to stay healthy.
Global venture capital funding into digital health companies in the first quarter of 2020 came to a record $3.6 billion across a collective 142 deals compared to $1.7 billion across 142 deals in the fourth quarter of 2019, Mercom Capital reported in its first-quarter digital health funding and M&A report. Additionally, total corporate funding into digital health increased by 112% with $3.7 billion in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, the research firm reported.
Heal's latest funding helps to more than double its previous valuation to $300 million and allows Humana to join the ranks of notable celebrity investors like Lionel Richie, Jeb Bush and the Ellison family, among others.