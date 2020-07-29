Kodak executive chairman addresses jump in trading activity before government deal was announced

Trading activity picked up in shares of Eastman Kodak before the company announced on Tuesday that it had been tapped by the Trump administration to manufacture drug ingredients, data from FactSet shows.

On Monday, 1,645,719 shares traded hands, far surpassing Friday's 74,893 trades, and Thursday's 80,840 trades. Not including this week, over the last year the average daily trading volume has been 236,479, according to FactSet.

The stock soared more than 200% on Tuesday after the company said it had been awarded a $765 million loan to start producing drug ingredients under the Defense Production Act. On Tuesday more than 284 million shares traded hands.

The buying activity continued into Wednesday, with the stock at one point surging more than 500% as retail investors, among others, piled into the name. As the stock bounced around, shares were halted for volatility more than 15 times. Kodak wound up closing 318% higher for its best day on record.

"We feel very comfortable that we're going to get to the end game," James Continenza, Eastman Kodak executive chairman, said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "We signed a letter of interest and we've been working on this for a few months. We feel very comfortable," he added.