Oregon, federal government reach deal on withdrawal of agents from Portland

A federal law enforcement officer is covered in red paint during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 26, 2020.

Oregon and the federal government have reached a deal on the withdrawal of agents from the anti-racism protests in Portland, according to statements released simultaneously by Gov. Kate Brown and the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday.

"After my discussions with VP Pence and others, the federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland. They have acted as an occupying force & brought violence," Brown wrote in a post on Twitter. "Starting tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland."

Chad Wolf, the DHS chief, said he had been in regular communication with Brown and that the two "have agreed to a joint plan to end the violent activity in Portland directed at federal properties and law enforcement officers."

"That plan includes a robust presence of Oregon State Police in downtown Portland. State and local law enforcement will begin securing properties and streets, especially those surrounding federal properties, that have been under nightly attack for the past two months," Wolf said.

The protests in Portland have occurred nightly for two months, originally spurred by the May killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in police custody in Minneapolis.

The federal government deployed agents to the protests in early July, claiming their presence was necessary to protect federal property, including a courthouse. Local leaders and Democrats across the country opposed the presence of the federal agents.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.