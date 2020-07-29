Powell is expected to say the Fed will keep doing whatever it can while it considers its next move

The Federal Reserve is expected to again promise to do whatever it takes to fix the economy at the same time it is working on what more it can do.

The Federal Open Market Committee winds down its two-day July meeting Wednesday with a 2 p.m. ET statement. That will be followed by a press briefing by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who could provide an update on the Fed's view on the economy and also the extraordinary actions it has taken so far..

"I don't think we're going to learn a ton at this meeting, but I think behind the scenes, it will be pretty interesting around the work they're doing and setting up for the September meeting," said Rick Rieder, BlackRock chief investment officer of global fixed income. He said the Fed could be considering such things as yield curve control, providing forward guidance on inflation and interest rates, and more asset purchases.

"I don't' think we're going to learn specifically about any of that. I think the press conference will be interesting," said Rieder. "I think they are going to continue to err on the side of doing more rather than doing less. They are going to continue to emphasize the uncertainty."

The Fed Tuesday said it was extending its lending programs to businesses, governments and individuals until the end of the year. They had been set to expire Sept. 30. The Fed's many facilities and programs, created during the Covid crisis, cover such markets as commercial paper, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds, as well as provide credit to businesses. It is also buying mortgage securities and Treasurys.

Some of the programs have not had much demand so far, but Rieder said the Fed would rather be overprepared. "I think they're going to fill the plane with enough fuel to get to Australia. You may not go there, but you want to make sure you have enough fuel to get there," he said. "I think when Chair Powell speaks he's going to talk also about uncertainties even though the economy has been resilient in some ways, and the data has been good in some ways, like housing and consumption."