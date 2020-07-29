Biden campaign blasts Trump over Putin call that did not discuss Russian bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan

Joe Biden's presidential campaign blasted President Donald Trump's conduct as "absolutely despicable" after Trump said he did not ask in a recent call with Russian President Vladmir Putin about alleged Russian bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Trump also said, when asked by the news site Axios about statements from a top American commander that Russia was arming Taliban fighters who fought U.S. troops, "Well, we supplied weapons when they were fighting Russia too."

Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the presumptive Democratic nominee Biden, in a statement said, "The most critical and sacred obligation of a commander-in-chief is to protect those who serve our nation in harm's way."

"But months after the U.S. intelligence community sounded the alarm — to Donald Trump and to our allies — that Russia was placing bounties on the heads of American servicemen and women in a warzone, our president continues to turn his back on those who put their lives on the line for our country, and on his own duty," Bates said.

"This continues an indefensible pattern of Donald Trump weakening the United States in the world in a manner that no American president ever has before, and it's absolutely despicable," he said.

In the Axios interview, Trump said that he never asked or challenged Putin during their call last Thursday on allegations, first reported by The New York Times in June, about U.S. intelligence that found Russia was paying Islamic fighters bounties for killing American troops in Afghanistan.

"No, that was a phone call to discuss other things," Trump told Axios.

"Frankly, that's an issue that many people said was fake news," Trump said, adding that "a lot of people" had said as much.

Trump, in brief remarks to reporters on the south lawn of the White House on Wednesday, was asked if he thinks Russia did not put bounties on the heads of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan

"As I told you, I have certainly read about it and since then I've talked about it," Trump said.

He added that former secretary of state "Colin Powell says it's not true and Colin Powell's not exactly someone that I'm a big fan of, Colin Powell says it's not true, other people say it's not true, if it were true I'd be very angry about it."

But Powell, a retired Army general, has not said that the bounty reports are false.

Powell earlier this month had said, "Our military commanders on the ground did not think that it was as serious a problem as the newspapers were reporting and television was reporting."

Powell added at the time, "It got kind of out of control before we really had an understanding of what had happened. I'm not sure we fully understand now."