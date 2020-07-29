Big Tech testifies: Bezos promises action if investigation reveals misuse of seller data, Zuckerberg defends Instagram acquisition

The CEOs from four of the largest tech companies are testifying in front of the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust Wednesday. It's the first time all four executives, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Apple's Tim Cook, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Google's Sundar Pichai, have testified together. It's Bezos' first time ever testifying before Congress.

Below you can find summaries of the prepared testimony of each CEO:

The hearing was set to begin at 12 p.m. ET but was delayed to 1 p.m. ET. A livestream of the event has begun and is available below.