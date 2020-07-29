ViacomCBS adds 70 shows to CBS All Access, will keep price the same and rebrand by early 2021

ViacomCBS is adding 70 TV series to CBS All Access on Thursday and will continue to move shows from Viacom's cable networks into the company's flagship streaming service in the coming months before officially rebranding it in 2021.

The new name for CBS All Access will be chosen soon, according to Marc DeBevoise, ViacomCBS's chief digital officer. ViacomCBS is also changing the user interface for CBS All Access to accommodate search and discovery for the new content, including building icons with the old Viacom networks, such as Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and MTV, to find programming.

The rebranded service will join rivals such as Disney's Hulu and Disney+, NBCUniversal's Peacock, and WarnerMedia's HBO Max as traditional media companies embrace streaming. CBS All Access is already available on all major streaming platforms, including Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

That's different from Peacock and HBO Max, which are are in prolonged carriage disputes with both platforms, which service about 70% of the streaming market. ViacomCBS's service also differs from competitors' products by including every live sporting event that's broadcast on CBS, including National Football League games, and local news from CBS affiliates.

ViacomCBS won't change the price of the service even though it's adding more than 10,000 episodes of new shows over the next six months, DeBevoise said in an interview. ViacomCBS will officially relaunch in early 2021 with 30,000 TV episodes and movies from the company's library, including films from Paramount Pictures. CBS All Access is $5.99 per month with advertisements and $9.99 per month without, though all of the service's live programming includes commercials.

"We're adding a lot of new content, but we think the differentiation for us really comes in the live offerings," DeBevoise said.

The added shows that will be immediately available from CBS All Access on Thursday include BET's "Real Husbands of Hollywood," MTV's "Laguna Beach," Nickelodeon's "SpongeBob SquarePants" and Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show."