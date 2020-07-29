Skip Navigation
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Apple, L Brands, Netflix & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Deutsche Bank initiated T-Mobile as buy.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Quest Diagnostics to overweight from sector weight.
  • JPMorgan upgraded L Brands to overweight from neutral.
  • Credit Suisse raised its price target on Apple to $340 from $295.
  • Susquehanna upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to positive from neutral.
  • Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Tesla to $1,040 from $740.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz to overweight from neutral.
  • Loop Capital raised its price target on Netflix to $600 from $500.
Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

Deutsche Bank initiated T-Mobile as buy

Deutsche Bank initiated the wireless company and said it sees continued subscriber "momentum" among other things.

"We believe T-Mobile has a massive EBITDA and FCF growth opportunity in front of it; driven by merger synergies, improved scale, an industry-leading spectrum position, a turnaround of the legacy Sprint operations, and continued subscriber momentum in the preexisting T-Mobile operations.'

KeyBanc upgraded Quest Diagnostics to overweight from sector weight

KeyBanc upgraded the lab testing company and said it sees "material upside' to near-term consensus expectations.

"By our models, DGX is now generating ~$1.00 of incremental EPS per month from running COVID-19 lab tests, including temporarily favorable COVID-19 pricing associated with the 'Public Health Emergency' (PHE). We think the PHE could last well into 2021 based on similar PHEs for the Zika and H1N1 outbreaks."