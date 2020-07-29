Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Apple, L Brands, Netflix & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:
Deutsche Bank initiated the wireless company and said it sees continued subscriber "momentum" among other things.
"We believe T-Mobile has a massive EBITDA and FCF growth opportunity in front of it; driven by merger synergies, improved scale, an industry-leading spectrum position, a turnaround of the legacy Sprint operations, and continued subscriber momentum in the preexisting T-Mobile operations.'
KeyBanc upgraded the lab testing company and said it sees "material upside' to near-term consensus expectations.
"By our models, DGX is now generating ~$1.00 of incremental EPS per month from running COVID-19 lab tests, including temporarily favorable COVID-19 pricing associated with the 'Public Health Emergency' (PHE). We think the PHE could last well into 2021 based on similar PHEs for the Zika and H1N1 outbreaks."