5 things to know before the stock market opens on Thursday

1. Stock futures fall ahead of Big Tech earnings deluge

U.S. stock futures were under pressure as traders braced for the release of corporate earnings from high-flying tech names such as Apple, Facebook and Amazon. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 287 points, or 1.1%. S&P 500 futures slid 1.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures were down by 1.2%. Those losses come after the major averages posted solid gains in the previous session, aided by advances in tech stocks and the Federal Reserve signaling it will stay accommodative for longer.

2. Historic GDP data ahead

The U.S. government is slated to release the first reading of second-quarter GDP at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday, with economists polled by Dow Jones forecasting an unprecedented 34.7% decline. "This is the largest decline in 70 years of quarterly data," said Diane Swonk of Grant Thornton. A decline of that magnitude would come as the world struggles to move forward amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to millions of jobs lost this year in the U.S. and across the globe. Also being released at 8:30 a.m. is the closely watched report on new weekly claims for unemployment benefits.

3. UPS shares surge as home deliveries drive strong quarterly results

Shares of delivery giant UPS surged 10% in the premarket after the company reported better-than-expected results for the previous quarter. UPS posted an adjusted profit of $2.13 per share on revenue of $20.46 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $1.07 on revenue of $17.48 billion. The company also reported a surge in consumer shipments of 65.2% during the quarter as the coronavirus pandemic drives demand for residential delivery.

4. Procter & Gamble earnings top estimates as consumers buy more cleaning products

Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations, sending the stock up 2% in the premarket. The company earned an adjusted $1.16 per share on revenue of $17.7 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of $1.01 per share on revenue of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble's fabric and home care segment — which includes Tide and Comet cleaning products — saw sales growth of 11% during the quarter.

