Here's what every major analyst expects from Apple's earnings report

Apple is scheduled to announce its highly anticipated third-quarter earnings on Thursday after the bell, however analysts said investors are likely looking past the results.

That's because some believe a strong report is already priced in to the company's stock that's up more than 29% this year compared with the S&P 500, which is flat.

Apple has not been immune to the coronavirus crisis either as the pandemic has caused stores closing and delays in production in China. Apple also previously declined to provide June guidance and it's expected the tech giant will do the same again, analysts say.

But analysts still see an opportunity and say the stock remains attractive as Apple prepares to enter the 5G cycle with a new iPhone later this year. In addition, the company's Services and Wearables business is also expected to be a key provider of revenue growth.

Here's what analysts expect from the company's earnings report: