Here's what every major analyst predicts for Alphabet's earnings report

It's all about advertising for Wall Street analysts when Alphabet reports second-quarter earnings on Thursday after the bell.

The company is widely seen as a stay-at-home-stock, and even with ad spending declining in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, analysts say it's a buying opportunity.

The so-called FAANG stock is up 13% since the company's first-quarter report back on April 28. The S&P 500 is up just under 1% in the same time period.

And earlier this year, CNBC's Jim Cramer named the company as one of his 20 stock picks for the "stay-at-home economy."

Yet even analysts who urge investor caution say that the company has other avenues of revenue growth it can lean on. Those include the company's Cloud, Chrome, search and YouTube segments among others.

Here's what analysts expect from Alphabet's earnings report: