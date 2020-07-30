Apple now has $193.82 billion in cash on hand

Apple now has $193.817 billion cash on hand, according to the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings report released Thursday.

That's up from the company's fiscal second quarter of 2020, when the company reported a $192.8 billion cash pile. It's down from Apple's fiscal third quarter 2019 earnings, however, when Apple reported $210.6 billion in cash. Apple has been investing in new services, like Apple TV+ original TV shows and movies. It also spent $13.8 billion in research and development over the last 9 months, according to its earnings report.

Apple has continuously hosted one of the largest cash piles among U.S. companies but has faced pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic. A majority of Apple's retail locations across the globe are now open but many in the U.S. remain closed.

Still, Apple shares have largely recovered from the pandemic low-point in March. Shares are up more than 30% year-to-date and more than 83% since Apple reported third-quarter earnings last year.

