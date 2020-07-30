Amazon cloud revenue growth slows to 29% in Q2

The logo of Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen during the 4th annual America Digital Latin American Congress of Business and Technology in Santiago, Chile, September 5, 2018.

Amazon's cloud division grew its revenue by 29% year over year in the second quarter as the pandemic hit some of its large customers, including Lyft. Growth slowed from 33% in the first quarter.

Amazon Web Services leads the market for remote delivery of computing power and data storage for third-party applications. It has become a major component of the digital supply chain for online services, including Intuit and Workday, along with companies outside the technology industry, including Hess and Kellogg. For the past five years AWS grew faster than Amazon's other segments and given Amazon the majority of its operating profit. But this time, things changed.

AWS revenue totaled $10.81 billion in the second quarter, less than the $11.02 billion consensus among analysts polled by FactSet. That represents 12% of Amazon's total revenue, down from 13% in the year-ago quarter as Amazon shipped products to customers during the pandemic. For the first time at least since the first quarter of 2015, AWS wasn't the fastest growing segment. The North America segment grew 43% on an annualized basis, Amazon's international segment grew 38%, Amazon said in a statement.

In reporting its own second-quarter earnings last week, Microsoft, which is AWS' closest competitor, said revenue growth from the Azure public cloud for the period slowed to 47% from 59% one quarter earlier.

Operating profit from AWS totaled $3.36 billion, up 58% and above the FactSet consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Operating margin for the segment was 31.1%, higher than it's been since 2018.

In the quarter AWS lowered the cost of EC2 computing instances for customers that commit to usage over a set period of time, and it announced a deal with one customer, Slack, that will see Amazon employees adopt Slack's communication service, while Slack will adopt the technology underlying Amazon's Chime communication product.

Also in the quarter, Tim Bray, a former Amazon vice president and distinguished engineer, said he would like to see AWS taken out of Amazon and turned into an independent company. He published a hypothetical press release and frequently-asked-questions document that he imagined for an announcement like that. Amazon employees often perform the exercise of writing those documents to guide their work in preparation for a product introduction. In December, AWS CEO Andy Jassy told CNBC's Jon Fortt that Amazon would not spin out AWS in 2020. "I would be shocked if that was the case," he said.

