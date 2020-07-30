Dr. Anthony Fauci's baseball cards sold out in one day — now they are listed for as much as $9,995 on eBay

Throughout the Covid-19 crisis, White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has become a household name and the unofficial face of fighting the pandemic. And now he has his own trading card.

The president of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases threw the first ceremonial pitch for Major League Baseball's 2020 season on July 23. Fauci, 79, was announced as a "baseball superfan" and wore a Washington Nationals-themed face mask for the pitch.

Although Fauci's threw a wild pitch (with no fans in the stands to witness it live), the memorabilia company Topps released a limited-edition Washington Nationals baseball trading card featuring his photo and a brief biography.

A total of 51,512 cards were printed for $9.99 each, and the cards sold out in 24 hours, setting a record for the company.

"That is a combination of humbling and really embarrassing," Fauci, said about the sales record during ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.

Now, hundreds of people are already reselling individual Fauci cards on eBay. The bids currently start as low as $1.99, but some sellers have set "buy now" prices as high as $9,995.00, hoping people will pay top-dollar or provide a counter-offer.

Of course, that doesn't mean people will buy at that price. And many more sellers have the cards available to purchase immediately for $150 to $500.