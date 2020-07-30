Google will announce its new budget Android phone on Aug. 3

Google on Thursday added a teaser page to the Google Store that says its new phone, expected to be called the Pixel 4a, will launch on Aug. 3.

The new phone is largely expected to be a successor to last year's Pixel 3a (pictured below), which launched for $399 but offered some of the flagship features of the more expensive Pixel 3, such as the high-end camera. Google hasn't managed to make a huge splash in the U.S. smartphone market, which is dominated by Apple and Samsung, but its low-cost Pixel phones have helped it increase sales.

"With the launch of Pixel 3a in May, overall Pixel unit sales in Q2 grew more than two times year over year," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in July 2019 during Alphabet's Q2 2019 earnings call.

But, this year, the Pixel 4a will compete directly with Apple's new iPhone SE, which offers the same powerful processor as the more expensive iPhone 11 and bonus features like wireless charging and water resistance.The 2020 iPhone SE starts at $399.

Google's 2019 flagship was the Pixel 4, so this will likely be a watered-down budget version of that phone, before Google's expected new Pixel 5 flagship phone launches sometime in the fall.