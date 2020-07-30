How the HEALS Act compares to the HEROES Act

Senate Republicans unveiled the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools, or HEALS, Act, Monday night, their starting point for negotiations for the next coronavirus relief bill. Included in the HEALS Act are provisions for another stimulus check, more money for small businesses and liability protections for companies that bring workers back to the office during the pandemic. The HEALS Act comes months after House Democrats introduced the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, or HEROES, Act, their coronavirus stimulus wishlist. While the HEALS Act would cost around $1 trillion, the HEROES Act clocks in at $3 trillion and includes provisions for hazard pay for essential workers and housing relief, among other measures not included in the Senate's bill. Now, Congress will negotiate and try to strike a balance between the two bills. Here's a rundown of some of the main similarities and differences between the HEALS Act and HEROES Act.

Stimulus checks

HEALS Act: The HEALS Act provides for another economic impact payment, at $1,200 per individual earning up to $75,000 and $2,400 for couples earning up to $150,000, plus $500 per dependent. It uses the same formula as the first payment, except that it does not put a cap on the age of dependents for the extra $500 payment as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, did. HEROES Act: The House's bill tweaks slightly the formula from the CARES Act, the first coronavirus relief bill. Individuals earning up to $75,000 and couples earning up to $150,000 would still receive $1,200 or $2,400, respectively, but would also receive $1,200 for dependents (up to three per household). Additionally, immigrants with taxpayer identification numbers, not just those with Social Security numbers, would qualify for a payment.

Unemployment insurance

Housing relief

HEALS Act: The Senate's bill does not call for an extension of the federal eviction moratorium that expired last week. It does earmark $3.3 billion for already-existing housing vouchers, but housing advocates say $100 billion in rental assistance alone is needed. HEROES Act: The HEROES Act allocated $100 billion for rental assistance programs and extended the eviction moratorium for one year following the enactment of the bill. Additionally, it provides $75 billion to prevent mortgage defaults and property foreclosures for homeowners.

Child care investments

HEALS Act: The Senate GOP designated $15 billion for child care, including $5 billion to child-care providers and $10 billion for "back to work child-care grants," which would help some providers pay for the extra costs of re-enrolling children during the coronavirus pandemic. HEROES Act: The House's bill earmarks $7 billion for child care through the Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG), a fund typically used to subsidize child care for low-income families with children under age 13. Under the new legislation, child-care providers would apply for emergency assistance for expenses related to the coronavirus, as well as extra cleaning supplies and personal protection equipment for staff.

Hazard pay

HEALS Act: The HEALS Act does not provide hazard pay for essential workers. HEROES Act: The HEROES Act would establish a $200 billion "Heroes' Fund" to provide hazard pay to some essential workers in the form of a $13 per hour pay premium on top of the workers' regular pay.

Student loans