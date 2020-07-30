Samsung posts 23% jump in operating profit due to strong chip sales

An advertisement for Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy smartphones is displayed atop a building in the company's mobile business factory in Gumi, South Korea, on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Samsung Electronics reported a 23% bump to its quarterly operating profit on Thursday, fueled by solid chip sales to data centers who bulked up to meet demand for a work-from-home economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Operating profit rose to 8.1 trillion won ($6.81 billion) for the April-June quarter from 6.6 trillion won a year earlier, the world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said. That was in line with the company's estimate of 8.1 trillion won earlier this month.

Net profit rose 7% to 5.6 trillion won. Revenue dropped 6% to 53 trillion won.