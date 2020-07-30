Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Procter & Gamble, Comcast, UPS, Cigna & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Procter & Gamble (PG) – The consumer products company earned $1.16 per share for its fiscal fourth quarter, 15 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in above forecasts as well. Organic sales rose 6%, with particular strength in cleaning products boosted by pandemic-related concerns.

Comcast (CMCSA) – The NBCUniversal and CNBC parent reported quarterly earnings of 69 cents per share, 14 cents a share above estimates. Revenue topped consensus as well. Strength in the broadband business helped offset weakness in advertising sales.

United Parcel Service (UPS) – The delivery service reported quarterly profit of $2.13 per share, nearly double the $1.07 a share consensus estimate. Revenue exceeded forecasts as well. UPS benefited from a surge in residential volume due to the pandemic, among other factors, but is still withholding guidance due to economic uncertainty.

Cigna (CI) – Cigna earned $5.81 per share, beating the $5.15 a share consensus estimate. The health insurer's revenue was also above Wall Street projections. As with other health insurers, Cigna's results were boosted by a delay in surgeries and other medical procedures due to the pandemic.

Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) – The restaurant operator came in a penny a share above estimates, with quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share. Revenue came in above estimates as well. U.S. comparable-store sales fell at both Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, but both declines were smaller than analysts had anticipated.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) – The tool maker beat estimates by 37 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $1.60 per share. Revenue also beat forecasts. The company is continuing to withhold guidance amid pandemic-related economic uncertainty.

Generac (GNRC) – The generator maker earned $1.40 per share for the second quarter, well above the 89 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue was also solidly above forecasts, helped by a surge in residential sales as consumers focused more on their homes during the pandemic.

Eli Lilly (LLY) – The drugmaker came in 33 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share. Revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Lilly's results were helped by strong demand for its Trulicity diabetes drug, and the company also raised its full-year forecast.

Yum Brands (YUM) – The operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell earned 82 cents per share for its latest quarter, beating the 54 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue also exceeded estimates and same-store sales fell less than analysts had been anticipating, boosted by demand for comfort foods during lockdowns.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) – The food producer beat estimates by 15 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 80 cents per share. Revenue topped estimates as well. Organic net sales jumped 7.4%, helped by stay-at-home consumers buying more amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fitbit (FIT) – European antitrust regulators are set to open a full investigation of Google's proposed acquisition of the fitness device maker, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters.

Qualcomm (QCOM) – Qualcomm reported quarterly earnings of 86 cents per share, 15 cents a share above estimates. The chip maker's revenue also exceeded Wall Street forecasts and the company gave an upbeat forecast on prospects for sales of its chips for 5G devices. Separately, it resolved a licensing dispute with China's Huawei and will receive a $1.8 billion payment during the fiscal fourth quarter.

PayPal (PYPL) – PayPal earned $1.07 per share for its latest quarter, beating consensus by 19 cents a share. The payment services company's revenue also came in above forecasts, driven by a jump in e-commerce transactions as well as new accounts.

Yum China (YUMC) – Yum China beat estimates by 9 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 35 cents per share. The restaurant operator's revenue was below forecasts as a resurgence in the coronavirus in China hurt sales.

ServiceNow (NOW) – ServiceNow reported quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, 22 cents a share above estimates. The cloud software company's revenue was slightly above consensus, boosted by a 30% jump in subscription revenue.

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – O'Reilly earned $7.10 per share for its latest quarter, well above the consensus estimate of $4.41 a share. The auto parts retailer's revenue came in above estimates as well, helped by consumers spending stimulus checks and unemployment benefits on fixing their cars ahead of the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) – Anheuser-Busch's profit fell by 34% in the second quarter as beer volumes tumbled 17%, but the beer brewer said it saw a rebound In global beer sales in June.

Eastman Kodak (KODK) – Eastman Kodak remains on watch after soaring the past three sessions, now at $33.20 per share compared to last Friday's close of $2.10 a share. The rise followed news that the government was providing a $765 million loan for the company's production of pharmaceutical ingredients.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) – ADM reported quarterly profit of 85 cents per share, well above the 51 cents a share consensus estimate. The grain processor's revenue also beat Wall Street forecasts, benefiting from record crop exports as countries sought to secure stable food supplies during the pandemic.