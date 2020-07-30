Tan France reacts to a millennial entrepreneur launching a coffee company out of her apartment while living paycheck to paycheck

Despite his massive success, fashion designer Tan Francecan relate to 27-year-old Chloe Potter, who lives paycheck to paycheck and spends her spare time growing her side hustle, which she started from her apartment in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Before he became known as the fashion expert on Netflix's hit series "Queer Eye," France launched his clothing brand, Kingdom & State, from his apartment. For two and a half years, "I shipped from my apartment, I did all my office work from my apartment, I pretended I had three employees, so I had three different emails, just so I seemed more legit," the 37-year-old tells CNBC Make It while reacting to a Millennial Money episode featuring Potter.

Potter, who worked at a start-up in Charlotte and was making $38,000 a year as of August 2019, founded a small-batch coffee roasting company, Levitate, in June 2018. Currently, she's living in Florida with family and working at a coffee shop in Fort Lauderdale. Her long-term goal is to open her own coffee shop.

Right now, she's not concerned about Levitate making money. "I don't expect to profit from my business until at least three to four years in," she told CNBC Make It last year.

That's similar to the mindset France had when he started his fashion brand in his early 20s. If you're self-funding your business, you probably shouldn't be paying yourself "for quite some time," he says. "I waited three years to start paying myself. I had a job on the side that paid for my cost of living, but as far as my business was concerned, every penny that I earned went back into the business. … That's, in my opinion, how you build a sustainable business."