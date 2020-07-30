Trump wants second stimulus checks to be more than $1,200. Experts question whether that's the right relief

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a tour of the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig in Midland, Texas, July 29, 2020.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are in agreement on sending a second batch of $1,200 stimulus checks to millions of Americans.

And now President Donald Trump is upping the ante, calling for the government to cut checks for more than that $1,200 figure.

"I'd like to see it be very high because I love the people," Trump said on Wednesday. "I want the people to get it."

The president did not elaborate on how much higher he wanted the checks to be.

Trump's comments come after Senate Republicans introduced the HEALS Act earlier this week, their targeted $1 trillion plan for shoring up the U.S. economy. House Democrats in May passed their own bill, the HEROES Act, which would cost about $3 trillion.

Both parties are now working to come to a consensus on issues where they are divided, particularly unemployment insurance. The extra $600 per week in federal unemployment benefits expires this month. Lawmakers are at odds over how much extra help they want to provide to jobless Americans going forward.

That would include up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 per married couple, plus $500 for dependents, according to the Republicans' HEALS Act. This time, however, the definition of dependents would be expanded to include adults. Last time, those payments were limited to children under age 17.

Both sides of the aisle apparently have come closer to an agreement on the second stimulus checks. Both bills call for sending up to $1,200 to individuals under similar terms to the first checks in their legislative proposals.

But a group of Republican Senators on Thursday unveiled a new proposal calling for $1,000 stimulus checks for both adults and children with valid Social Security numbers. A family of four would stand to receive $4,000.