UK hints at new travel quarantine measures citing fears of a 'second wave' across Europe

Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London to appear on the Andrew Marr show.

U.K. Health Minister Matt Hancock has warned that further coronavirus quarantine measures may be imposed amid fears of a "second wave starting to roll across Europe."

The U.K. has already imposed a 14-day self-isolation period on all travelers returning from mainland Spain, and its chief medical officer announced on Thursday that the government will extend the self-isolation period for anyone displaying Covid-19 symptoms or a positive test result from seven to 10 days.

In an interview with Sky News on Thursday, Hancock said he was "worried" about a second wave of Covid-19 infections reaching the U.K.

"Around the rest of the world, outside of Europe, there are clearly very sharp increases in the number of cases, in places like Brazil, Mexico, India and other places," he said.

"But closer to home in Europe, including in some of the countries that we had exempted from quarantine because their cases were so low, we are seeing that come up, and we won't hesitate to act."