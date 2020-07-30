Treasury yields move lower after Fed keeps interest rates near zero

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Thursday morning, after members of the Federal Reserve voted to keep interest rates unchanged and vowed to support the world's largest economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

At around 1:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at 0.5708%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also down at 1.2286%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The U.S. central bank voted to keep its benchmark overnight lending rate anchored near zero, where it has been since March 15.

The Federal Opening Market Committee also underlined its commitment to maintaining its bond purchases and the array of lending and liquidity programs associated with the response to the coronavirus outbreak.

On the data front, the latest weekly jobless claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Advanced second-quarter real gross domestic product (GDP) figures and advanced second-quarter GDP prices will both be released at the same time.

The U.S. Treasury will auction $35 billion in eight-week bills and $30 billion in four-week bills on Thursday.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.