U.S. lawmakers agree Big Tech has too much power, but what to do about it remains a mystery

Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law during a hearing on "Online Platforms and Market Power" in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, July 29, 2020.

Yesterday's Big Tech Congressional hearing featured something that's exceedingly rare in Washington: bipartisan agreement.

Sure, there was the expected grandstanding about hypothetical conservative bias, and weird questions about emails going into spam folders and when HBO Max would be on Amazon Fire TV. But there was also a strikingly consistent belief among the 15 members of the U.S. House of Representatives' Antitrust Subcommittee that Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google have too much power.

Both Republican and Democratic Congressmen laid out instances where companies have stifled competition, including Amazon using data from third-party sellers against them and Facebook's internal discussions about how buying startups Instagram and WhatsApp could choke off eventual threats.

So Congress thinks there's a real problem here. But we didn't learn anything about what they plan to do about it. And that's probably because the members simply don't know. It's likely all four companies will be highly scrutinized for any market pivots or strategic acquisitions moving forward. But scrutiny doesn't equal action.

This isn't a new American problem. It's easy to diagnose problems: Rising health care costs, growing inequality, electoral college unfairness, and so on. Doing something about them takes bold leadership and, sometimes, fumbling legislation. It would have been nice to hear some ideas about how the companies would respond to potential legislative or regulatory solutions, such as spin-outs of divisions (Google and YouTube, Facebook and Instagram), restrictions on future strategic acquisitions, or laws around Apple's App Store policies.

There's not going to be a one-size-fits-all legislative or regulatory fix for the four companies. Each company has its own dominance issues, making it unfeasible to create a single broad law that applies to all of them.

But it was notable that representatives both sides of the aisle basically came to the same conclusion.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.: "There is growing evidence that a handful of corporations have come to capture an outsized share of online commerce and communications."

House Judiciary Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee Chair David Cicilline, D-R.I.: "Many of the practices used by these companies have harmful economic effects. They discourage entrepreneurship, destroy jobs, hike costs, and degrade quality. Simply put: They have too much power."

Ranking member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis.: "Since the tech investigation began, we have heard rumblings from many who are quick to say your successful companies have grown too large. Since this hearing was announced, it seems that those complaints have gotten even louder....As the business landscape evolves, we must ensure that our existing antitrust laws are applied to meet the needs of our country and its consumers. I share the concern that market dominance in the digital space is ripe for abuse."

This type of basic agreement -- even at the lowest levels of "there seems to be a problem here" -- is increasingly rare in high-profile Congressional hearings, which often degrade into political showcases where Democrats take one side and Republicans argue the opposite. While Sensenbrenner did note that bigger companies aren't necessarily problematic, there were few, if any, comments echoing what Morgan Stanley Vice Chairman Robert Kindler told CNBC earlier this week:

"I think companies like Amazon have been absolutely terrific for the economy and for the consumer," Kindler said. "What would we have done during this pandemic if we didn't have companies like Amazon? I just can't imagine that people don't think that these are fantastic things that all of these huge companies have brought."