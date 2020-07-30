Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange.

Data from the U.S. government showed gross domestic product plunged by a record 32.9% in the second quarter. The number was not as bad as feared, however, as economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected a 34.7% decline. Meanwhile, U.S. weekly jobless claims came in at 1.434 million, roughly in line with estimates. However, continuing claims, or those who have been collecting for at least two weeks, totaled 17.018 million, up from about 16 million last week.

Personal income and consumer sentiment numbers are set for release Friday. Caterpillar and Exxon Mobil are among the companies scheduled to report earnings.

