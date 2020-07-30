What it's like to face eviction in a public health crisis

On Monday, July 27, two days after the eviction moratorium in Maryland expired, Timothy Young, his wife, Tammy, and their two children, Hermione, 8, and Negan, 2, scrambled to move out of their duplex. They'd received their notice to vacate.

Young estimates that he's applied to more than 400 jobs over the last few months, and nothing has panned out. He was months behind on his rent.

Hermione was scared they'd lose their new kitten without a home. And Tammy wanted to find a way to hold onto the kids' favorite toys, like Hermione's doll house and Negan's giant T-Rex. Young asked a neighbor to watch their son, daughter and kitten for the day, while he and Tammy, and their dog, tried to find a shelter that would take them in.

Eventually, they found one that would let Tammy and their two children spend the night. Young, the kitten and dog spent the night in a storage lot.

"Our biggest concern is that we don't want to lose our children," Young said. "Will they take them because we have nowhere to go?"

Even as unemployment levels remain at historic highs and cases of the virus show no sign of abating, statewide eviction moratoriums in more than 30 states have now lifted and protections for renters in the CARES Act are gone.

In Republicans' plan for a second stimulus package, unveiled earlier this week, there's no mention of extending the pause on evictions in properties backed by a federal mortgage or where tenants receive government assistance. Worsening the situation is the fact that by July 31 some 25 million Americans will stop receiving the weekly $600 federal unemployment checks. In the end, up to 40 million Americans may lose their homes, four times the amount seen during the Great Recession.