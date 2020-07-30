What to watch today: Dow to fall as Wall Street awaits economic data, Big Tech earnings

BY THE NUMBERS

Eastman Kodak (KODK) remains on watch after soaring the past three sessions, now at $33.20 per share compared to last Friday's close of $2.10. The rise followed news that the government was providing a $765 million loan for the company's production of pharmaceutical ingredients. Qualcomm (QCOM) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 86 cents per share, 15 cents above estimates, with the chip maker's revenue also exceeding Wall Street forecasts. It also gave an upbeat forecast on prospects for sales of its chips for 5G devices. Separately, it resolved a licensing dispute with China's Huawei and will receive a $1.8 billion payment during the fiscal fourth quarter. PayPal (PYPL) earned an adjusted $1.07 per share for its latest quarter, beating consensus by 19 cents, with the payment services company's revenue also above forecasts. Results were driven by a jump in e-commerce transactions as well as new accounts. Yum China (YUMC) did beat estimates by 9 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 35 cents per share, but the restaurant operator's revenue was below forecasts as a resurgence of the coronavirus in China hurt sales. ServiceNow (NOW) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, 22 cents above estimates, with the cloud software company's revenue slightly above consensus. ServiceNow's bottom line got a boost from a 30% jump in subscription revenue. O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) earned $7.10 per share for its latest quarter, well above the consensus estimate of $4.41, while the auto parts retailer saw revenue come in above estimates as well. The company said it benefited from consumers spending stimulus checks and unemployment benefits on fixing their cars ahead of the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown measures. Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) saw profit fall by 34% in the second quarter as beer volumes tumbled 17%, but the beer brewer said it saw a rebound In global beer sales in June. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 85 cents per share, well above the 51 cent consensus estimate, while the grain processor's revenue also beat Wall Street forecasts. Archer Daniels benefited from record crop exports as countries sought to secure stable food supplies during the pandemic.

