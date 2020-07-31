Tech competitors are 'blown away' by Congress' CEO grilling and hopeful for antitrust reform

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks via video conference during a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on "Online Platforms and Market Power", in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2020. Graeme Jennings | Pool via REUTERS

Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law during a hearing on "Online Platforms and Market Power" in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, July 29, 2020. Mandel Ngan | Pool via Reuters

After Google's then-CEO Eric Schmidt testified to the Senate in 2011 about the company's search practices, Lowe recalled feeling underwhelmed with the scrutiny on Google. But this time, he said, there was a more informed focus on the antitrust issues at play. "What [Congress] do[es] is they send signals," Lowe said in an interview Thursday. "If the signal in … 2011 was, 'Hey, FTC investigating Google, why are you messing with this great company,' the message yesterday was, 'Why didn't you go after these companies [earlier]?'" Eddie Lazarus, chief legal officer at Sonos, was slightly more subdued in his optimism. Sonos is suing Google, alleging patent infringement, and has claimed Google and Amazon artificially lower prices on their smart speakers to edge out competing products like those of Sonos. CEO Patrick Spence testified at a subcommittee field hearing earlier this year about the company's competitive practices, as did Heinemeier Hansson and the executives from Tile and PopSocket. "I felt like the committee hearing was a bit like a strobe light where it would flash on and you'd see something really interesting and then it would flash off and it would kind of move to another [topic]," Lazarus said. "But when you put it all together, you got the picture that something was fundamentally wrong here." Watching the hearing gave the sense of whiplash, alternating between four CEOs and topics ranging as far as acquisition strategy to censorship. At times, the bipartisan effort of the probe seemed to show cracks, including when Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., lashed out at Republicans for "whining" about conservative bias, pointing to a list of conservative commentators whose work has proliferated across social media platforms.

Congressman Jim Jordan, (R-OH), speaks during a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on "Online Platforms and Market Power", in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, July 29, 2020. Graeme Jennings | Pool via Reuters