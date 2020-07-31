Big Tech spends over $20 million on lobbying in first half of 2020, including on coronavirus legislation

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies remotely via videoconference during a U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law hearing on "Online Platforms and Market Power" in this screengrab made from video as the committee meets on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2020.

The Big Tech companies of Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google combined to spend over $20 million on lobbying in the first half of 2020, with part of their focus on legislation that was meant to combat the economic downturn of the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook and Amazon have been the leaders in lobbying investments throughout the past six months. The social media giant spent just over $10 million, a record amount for its lobbying efforts in the first half of the year, according to data from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. Amazon also broke records, investing a bit above $10 million in lobbying over that same time period.

Out of the many congressional efforts the tech juggernauts tried to influence, issues relating to coronavirus legislation were part of their lobbying itinerary, according to disclosure reports reviewed by CNBC. This effort included, at times, the CARES Act, which was meant to give relief to small businesses through a federal loan program known as the Paycheck Protection Program. That program has been implemented by the Small Business Administration and has led to billions of dollars in loans.

The lobbying also comes as these companies have been under scrutiny by Congress, the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general about the potential violation of antitrust laws. The CEOs of these companies — Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai — all faced questions from Congress at a hearing Wednesday.

The House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust released a trove of documents after the hearing that provide a clearer picture of the four tech giants' approach to competition.

Still, most of the four companies did not answer questions on what specifically their companies were looking for through their lobbying campaigns when it came to the coronavirus relief efforts.

A spokesman for Facebook said it was focused on supporting small businesses but did not respond to follow-up requests for comment. Facebook has publicly stood by small businesses through the pandemic. The company's chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, previously said on her own Facebook page that the company was moving ahead with a $100 million grant program to support small businesses.

Apple declined to comment while Google and Amazon did not respond to emails seeking comment.