A surge in evictions could turn into financial crisis, economist warns

The U.S. economy will face great risk if lawmakers do not step up and stave off a looming, far-reaching eviction crisis, an economist with mortgage aggregator LendingTree told CNBC on Friday. With eviction moratoriums lifting across the country, landlords could eventually default on mortgages and the coronavirus pandemic could worsen in the country if tens of millions of renters are put out of their homes in the midst of a tough economy, said Tendayi Kapfidze, chief economist at LendingTree. "This really could be catastrophic, and it extends beyond just the rental industry," he said in an interview on "The Exchange." "It could actually affect the single-family housing market and the economy as a whole." Nearly 2-in-5 tenants across the country, particularly low-wage workers, are in danger of being served eviction notices, according to analysis from Stout Risius Ross, an investment consulting firm. People of color are especially vulnerable. While half of White renters project that they can cover rent, just more than a quarter of Black renters feel the same, according to the study. Statewide holds on evictions have expired in more than 30 states and federal protections for renters, passed in March as part of the historic multitrillion-dollar CARES Act, have also lapsed. As unemployment continues to hover at extreme levels, as many as 40 million Americans are thought to be at risk of losing their homes in the middle of the global health crisis. That figure is four times greater than during the Great Recession.

The imminent eviction wave could morph into a financial crisis, bleeding into other industries, Kapfidze said. Given that rent payments serve as income for landlords, those property owners may have less revenue to draw on for their own mortgage payments. Furthermore, kicking a tenant out of an apartment in the eye of an economic downturn will mean landlords may have a tough time finding a replacement, he added. "That could lead to a decrease in home values, even in the owner-occupied market, and in every state and every city there's a patchwork of different, you know, kind of laws that people are using. So, really, it's necessary that we have a federal plan," the economist said. "We need a federal plan to deal with this rental crisis or it's going to get worse." The eviction crisis could be a boon, however, for eviction services, said Glenn Kelman, chief executive of real estate brokerage Redfin, in an appearance later Friday on "Closing Bell." He is also hoping society will intervene in what he said could turn into a "social calamity." "If you look at the data right now, about 8% of mortgages are in forbearance. That's the program that lets you defer a mortgage payment for about a year. In January, the delinquency rate was about 3%," Kelman said. "Clearly, the people in the business of evicting folks out of apartments and houses, of handling delinquencies and foreclosures are anticipating a big 2021 and that's one of the shoes that we're really worried could drop next year."