FAA approves Rocket Lab to resume launches after company identified cause of July 4 failure

Small rocket builder Rocket Lab is going back to the launchpad in August, as the company said it diagnosed the cause of its recent launch failure and received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to resumes launches.

"We were able to quickly reconstruct what happened, and the [investigation] board was able to confidently narrow down the issue to a single eligible connection," Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told reporters during a briefing on Friday.

The company's Electron rocket launched its 13th mission on July 4, carrying seven small satellites bound for orbit. But the rocket never reached its destination, despite the early stages of the launch going according to plan, as a disconnection in its electrical system caused the rocket's engine to shut down. Rocket Lab says the root of the issue was an electrical system that wasn't secured, which led to the part overheating and then melting during flight.

Alongside FAA investigators, the company reviewed over 25,000 channels of data from the launch to identify the cause of the accident.

"This disconnection was incredibly unusual because it was able to evade all of the pre-flight acceptance testing," Beck said. "It's a very sneaky and tricky issue to try and screen for."

Rocket Lab has built more than 720 of these electrical components, Beck noted. The company made a "slight change" to its production process and will be screening for the issue in the rockets its built.

"Anybody who flies on Electron now is going to be flying on a more reliable vehicle than they did before," Beck said.