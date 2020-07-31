Major banks are giving new graduates virtual introductions to careers in finance

College students have been hit doubly hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and face disruptions to both their studies and job prospects. With hiring stalled at many companies — and more still operating remotely — many new graduates have been forced to put their career ambitions on hold. But those interested in a career in finance may have been offered a lifeline as major banks move to take their training schemes online.

Taking training virtual

Citi Asia Pacific last week completed two weeks of virtual recruitment for its analyst insights program, a free online course which will give some 4,000 students from 500 universities exposure to its various teams and operations. It is the latest in a string of online training programs designed to give students and new grads a taste of a career in finance. HSBC, Standard Chartered, UBS, Deutsche Bank and Mizhuo are among the other big banks to launch fully virtual internships and graduate schemes for the first time this year, in a move that signals the industry's move to embrace modern ways of working. The courses typically involve a combination of e-learning, problem-solving projects, networking and mentoring schemes. For the first time this year, HSBC will also be offering new sessions in green finance, the future of banking and women in banking. "This continued commitment to our internship program despite the current environment is not only the right thing to do, but also ensures our future workforce is ready to embrace a digital state of work," Melissa Angerson, head of early careers at Standard Chartered, told CNBC Make It.

Standard Chartered, which accepted 300 applicants from 15 markets for its global internship program, expects 60% of the markets to conduct the course entirely online. The remainder — namely those in Greater China and North Asia — will experience a "hybrid model," combining physical and virtual elements. Participants of the five to six week course will receive the equivalent remuneration for the traditional 10-week internship.

Further hiring ahead