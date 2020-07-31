Here's what every major Wall Street analyst had to say about Amazon's 'simply humongous' quarter

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Several major Wall Street analysts predicted that Amazon's stock would jump by more than 30% after the e-commerce giant smashed expectations for its second quarter on Thursday night.

The company reported $10.30 in earnings per share and $88.91 billion of revenue for the quarter, easily topping consensus estimates on both fronts.

The stock has already been a big winner for investors this year, rising more than 60% as the pandemic put a premium on online shopping and delivery services. Shares rose sharply after the earnings results were announced, gaining about 5.9% in premarket trading after closing Thursday's session at roughly $3,052.