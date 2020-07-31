Here's what Wall Street analysts are saying about Alphabet's earnings report

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet were under pressure on Friday following the tech giant's latest earnings report, but Wall Street analysts were largely positive on the results, which beat expectations.

The company reported $38.3 billion in revenue for the quarter, the first quarterly decline in the company's history but still above an expected $37.4 billion, according to Refinitiv. Shares dropped more than 4% during Friday's session even after several top analysts raised their price targets.