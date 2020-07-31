Fundstrat's Tom Lee: Investors should not shy away from adding exposure to virus epicenter stocks

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Tom Lee, the founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, told CNBC on Friday that investors must ensure their portfolio includes enough exposure to stocks tied to reopening of the U.S. economy.

That's because Lee, who also is Fundstrat's head of research, said he sees an improvement in the country's coronavirus situation that may portend a rotation into those beaten-up sectors. He calls them "epicenter" stocks.

"What should your epicenter exposure be? Today it's about 25% of the S&P ... so if you own one-fourth of your holding in these names, you're actually just at market weight," Lee said on "Halftime Report." "I think most people have very little exposure. That's why I think you want to have some exposure."