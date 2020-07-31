Trump says he will ban TikTok through executive action as soon as Saturday

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with leadership from the National Association of Police Organizations in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, July 31, 2020.

President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters he will act as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States, NBC News reported.

Trump made the comments while chatting with reporters on Air Force One during the flight back to Washington from Florida.

"As far as TikTok is concerned we're banning them from the United States," Trump said, calling the action a "severance."

Trump did not specify whether he will act through an executive order, or another method. such as a designation, according to NBC News.

"Well, I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order or that," Trump said.

Trump's comments come as it was reported Friday that Microsoft has held talks to buy the TikTok video-sharing mobile app from Chinese owner ByteDance, one person close to the situation told CNBC. This person characterized the talks as having been underway for some time, rather than being brand new.

Trump told reporters that he didn't support the reported spinoff deal involving Microsoft buying TikTok, NBC News reported.

A TikTok acquisition could make Microsoft, a major provider of business software, more concentrated on consumer technology, which Microsoft has moved away from somewhat in recent years, by exiting the smartphone hardware, fitness hardware and e-book markets.

Amy Hood, Microsoft's chief financial officer, said in 2018 that in recent years the company had been consistent in its strategy on acquiring "networked assets" with many users, including LinkedIn.