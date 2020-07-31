Watch live: Dr. Fauci and other top health officials testify on plan to contain the coronavirus

[The stream is slated to start at 9 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The House Select Subcommittee is holding a hearing Friday with Dr. Anthony Fauci and other key Trump administration health officials on the U.S. government's plan to contain the coronavirus.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is joining Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield and Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of Health and Human Services, before the committee.

The U.S. has the worst outbreak in the world with more than 4 million cases and at least 152,075 deaths as of Friday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. reported 67,619 new cases of the virus on Thursday, according to Hopkins data. The seven-day average of new cases is now down more than 1% compared with a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of the data from Hopkins.

On Thursday, The Department of Health and Human Services said that it is seeing "signs of progress" in Southern states fighting the coronavirus pandemic, though the number of deaths remains high.

