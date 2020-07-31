What to do if you're at risk of eviction now that the CARES Act moratorium has ended

Protesters gather at a July 22 rally in Boston in support of legislation to block evictions in Massachusetts for up to a year.

If you're facing eviction during the pandemic, you're definitely not alone.

Up to 40 million Americans may lose their homes in this downturn, four times the amount seen during the Great Recession.

Even as unemployment levels remain at historic highs and cases of the virus show no sign of abating, statewide eviction moratoriums in more than 30 states have now lifted and protections for renters in the CARES Act are gone.

Still, you may be entitled to protections.

For example, many courts have moved to remote hearings during the public health crisis. But some courts require that both parties agree to a virtual hearing, and if they don't, the case won't be scheduled until the hearings move back to the courtroom, said Emily Benfer, an eviction expert and a visiting professor of law at Wake Forest University.

"This is, in effect, a moratorium, provided tenants know their rights," Benfer said.

In some states where the state-wide moratorium on evictions has lapsed, some towns, cities and counties have established their own protections for renters. You can find out what policies apply to you in this database Benfer continues to update. Your landlord might not know of them, or be ignoring them.

Meanwhile, at Justshelter.org, you can search for community resources for people at risk of eviction.