'These are the next FANG stocks,' Ark Invest portfolio manager says as firm sees record-breaking inflows

"The year for active management." That's how Doug Yones, head of exchange-traded products at the New York Stock Exchange, characterized 2020 in a recent research note on the state of the industry. So far, that has proven out as ETFs continue to grow in number. There were 2,639 ETFs in the United States with over $4.3 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, according to the NYSE's research. By the end of the second quarter, 56 actively managed ETFs had come to market, almost half of all the ETF launches in 2020.

"Investors want more than just active management. They want exposure to innovation." Renato Leggi Client Portfolio Manager, Ark Invest

One of this year's active management success stories has been Ark Invest, known for its sky-high price targets for the stock of Tesla. Ark's assets under management have grown 67% year to date, according to New York Life. Its popular Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) is the largest actively managed equity ETF on the market with nearly $6 billion in assets. "We've had record-breaking inflows into our actively managed ETFs so far this year," Renato Leggi, client portfolio manager at Ark, told CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Monday. "Ark now has 30% market share of all the actively-managed equity ETFs, which suggests that investors want more than just active management. They want exposure to innovation." Ark's ETF suite focuses on just that. Its fund-runners track five distinct investment categories they see as "innovation platforms," Leggi said: DNA sequencing, robotics, energy storage, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. Ark believes all five "will create multitrillion-dollar opportunities over the next 10 to 15 years," Leggi said. "These disruptive technologies are experiencing an acceleration in adoption in this current environment, and the companies within our ETFs are gaining significant market share and outperforming the broader market," Leggi said. "The disruption that's caused by these innovative companies like Tesla and Square are making it critical for investors to allocate to innovation in their portfolios and we see this as just the beginning of this trend."

"These are the next group of FANG stocks, we believe, that will be part of the broader-based indices." Renato Leggi Ark Invest