Vietnam reports first coronavirus deaths after months of successful curbs

Vietnam recorded its first two deaths from Covid-19 on Friday after winning plaudits worldwide for one of the most successful national responses to the pandemic.

The country of 96 million had gone 100 days without infection before an unexpected cluster of new cases of unknown origin surfaced in the popular central resort city of Danang a week ago.

A 70-year-old man became Vietnam's first fatality from Covid-19 early on Friday, followed hours later by a 61-year-old man, the health ministry said. Both appear to have contracted the disease in Danang.

The health ministry also reported 82 new infections, 26 of which were imported, marking the Southeast Asian country's biggest single-day jump. The total number of cases now stands at 546.

Hanoi started mass coronavirus testing on Thursday. By noon on Friday, 21,732 people had been tested in the capital, the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control said. Around 21,000 tested negative, it said, without elaborating.

Hanoi on Thursday also banned large gatherings and urged tens of thousands of domestic travelers to report to authorities. It shut bars and nightclubs, extending those closures to street food stalls and karaoke lounges from midnight on Friday.

Late on Friday, Hanoi authorities said restaurants and supermarkets could remain open but must implement social-distancing measures.