Who should get the Covid-19 vaccine first? It's way trickier than you might think

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a visit to the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center, a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant where components for a potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate are being developed, in Morrrisville, North Carolina, U.S., July 27, 2020.

The hunt is on for a vaccine for Covid-19, which has killed more than 600,000 people.

The current frontrunners include an mRNA vaccine from Moderna; a candidate vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University; a Chinese vaccine from the military and biotech company CanSigo Biologisc; and an mRNA-based vaccine from German company BioNTech and Pfizer.

While a candidate could be approved this year, it remains to be seen whether the vaccine will confer temporary or long-term immunity, or how many doses will be required, as doubling the number of jabs could complicate worldwide immunization efforts.

But bioethicists and public health experts all agree that manufacturing doses for 8 billion people quickly is an insurmountable challenge.

So someone will have to decide who should get the vaccine first — and why.

In the United States, committees have begun to form to discuss this tricky issue. An advisory committee of external health experts is advising the Centers for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on an equitable framework. The National Academies of Medicine announced earlier this month that its committee will "develop an overarching framework to assist policymakers in the U.S. and global health communities."

Some of the most challenging questions they face include whether pregnant women (normally the last to get a vaccine) should be higher up on the list, or whether Black and Latino people — who have been disproportionately affected by the virus — should get access to the vaccine before the rest of the population.

Then there are the global considerations. Task forces have formed to come up with a "fair and equitable" framework to distribute the vaccine between countries, but face numerous practical challenges.

Arthur Caplan, professor of bioethics at New York University Langone Medical Center, thinks some countries will have vaccines to spare, while others won't have access to many at all. Some nations could use their leverage over vaccines as a way to curry favor or to negotiate trade deals. Enforcing safety and efficacy is another sticking point because not every country has the same quality-control processes.

"Internationally, there's a lot of talk about how every life is valuable," he said. "But that doesn't address what you do in practical terms if there's a shortage."

Caplan is also concerned about the rise of black markets, which might allow rich people in certain countries to jump the line and buy vaccines for themselves and their families.

Other bio-ethicists note complicated questions around responsibility and need. For instance, countries like New Zealand have done a very good job at flattening the curve, while others like Brazil are struggling to contain active outbreaks. So should the countries that have largely stamped out Covid-19 vaccinate their populations last?

"We need to think through how to distribute vaccines to reduce harm internationally," said Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress. "And some countries are really suffering more than others."