More low-income students are going to college, but federal aid not keeping up with costs

The cost of higher education has been rising for decades, but the federal government's Pell Grants program has not kept up with the cost of college tuition.

Federal Pell Grants are the largest source of government-funded grants. The Department of Education anticipates giving 6.8 million students grants for the 2020-21 school year. The grants are awarded to undergraduate students displaying exceptional financial need, and are awarded solely based on financial need (grades and extracurricular activities are not factored in). Those most in need can qualify for the maximum allowable amount of $6,345.

For Americans living in the lowest income brackets, higher education offers a way up the socioeconomic ladder. While the Pell Grant has eased the burden for many, the federal financial aid program is having less and less of an impact as the cost of a college education skyrockets.

According to Nerdwallet data analyst Elizabeth Renter, in order for the Department of Education student aid program to keep up with inflation, the maximum award would need to be about $8,000. Renter noted that the amount of low-income students going to school has increased: "The loan data tells us that more than ever low-income students are attending college. But the grants aren't keeping up," she said.

"With the average tuition at four-year public colleges increasing by 37% on average from 2008 to 2018, it's safe to say that federal scholarships and grants like Pell Grants are not increasing in value at the same rate," said Alyssa Schaefer, chief marketing officer at Laurel Road, a national lending platform.

With grants accounting for less of a student's overall tuition bill, they are forced to taking out loans to fill the gap. Pell Grants accounted for 34% of a low-income student's total aid in 2016, while loans accounted for 44%.

"Students can no longer rely on a college job to make up the difference either," Renter said.

The student loan market in the U.S. is now above $1.6 trillion with graduates owing on average $29,000.