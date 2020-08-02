Skip Navigation
'No pressure or anything,' JPMorgan says ahead of Nikola's first earnings report as a public company

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Nikola Motor Company
Source: Nikola Motor Company

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

"No pressure or anything" and "it's going to be a fun public debut" are among the comments from JPMorgan analysts ahead of Nikola's first quarterly earnings report as a public company.