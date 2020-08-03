How the back-to-school debate looms over the U.S. economy

As September draws closer, the entire United States is debating the best way to restart the school year in the new Covid-19 era.

Resuming in-person instruction remains a complicated decision that requires economists, public health officials, federal, state and local governments to work together to find a solution.

It's universally agreed that restarting school is vital for the economic recovery, but the debate remains over how quickly the United States should bring teachers and students back into classrooms.

President Donald Trump and his supporters have been pushing hard for schools to reopen in order for the economy to restart. Trump has cited other countries that have been able to reopen schools as evidence the U.S. can, too.

The spread of coronavirus in the United States has not yet abated, and reopening schools too quickly or without proper planning during a pandemic can put students and teachers at risk.

Watch the video above to find out what the United States can learn from other countries' experiences and what steps the U.S. can take toward getting back to class.



