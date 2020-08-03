Coronavirus live updates: Eli Lilly begins late-stage trials for antibody drug; Russia plans mass vaccination

LIVE UPDATES
The U.S. is in a "new phase" of its battle against the coronavirus, which is "extraordinarily widespread" in both urban and rural communities, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx warned on Sunday. Meanwhile, Congress is still in disagreement over extended unemployment benefits as part of further virus relief. Lawmakers will continue negotiations this week.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: