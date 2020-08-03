Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

LIVE UPDATES

Coronavirus live updates: Eli Lilly begins late-stage trials for antibody drug; Russia plans mass vaccination

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

The U.S. is in a "new phase" of its battle against the coronavirus, which is "extraordinarily widespread" in both urban and rural communities, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx warned on Sunday. Meanwhile, Congress is still in disagreement over extended unemployment benefits as part of further virus relief. Lawmakers will continue negotiations this week. 

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 18.09 million 
  • Global deaths: At least 689,625
  • U.S. cases: More than 4.66 million 
  • U.S. deaths: At least 154,860