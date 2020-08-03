EBay partners with NBA's 'sneaker king' P.J. Tucker to boost shoe sales

Houston Rockets PJ Tucker Source: eBay

Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker is partnering with eBay in a new influencer-style deal aimed to showcase and capitalize on Tucker's new sneaker loft. Financial terms of the agreement were not made available, but the pact is a short-term content deal that could lead to a more extended partnership. EBay will create video content inside Tucker's loft and "and launch a selection of sneakers inspired by his own collection," the company said in a statement. A similar style of sneakers will be auctioned on eBay. Tucker is known as the "Sneaker King" throughout the National Basketball Association. He famously used his first debit card to buy shoes on the eBay as a junior in high school. "There is still nobody that does it like [eBay]," Tucker said in an interview with CNBC from his hotel room at the NBA's Disney bubble campus in Orlando. "EBay's sneakerhead community is one of our most passionate, and P.J. Tucker epitomizes that passion," Mark Flaa, GM of Sneakers, eBay North America, said in a statement. "We couldn't miss the opportunity to share with fans an inside-look at his new sneaker loft and share this perspective with other collectors on the marketplace."

eBay's headquarters in San Jose, California, U.S. Bloomberg | Getty Images

EBay's return

The partnership with Tucker aligns with new CEO Jamie Iannone's vision for eBay. The firm is attempting to gain a piece of the collectible market that includes sneakers and is worth an estimated $500 billion. Tucker's name, image and likeness is valuable in the "sneakerhead" world. eBay added 8 million active shoppers during the second quarter, and this deal might help it add more, the company said. With e-commerce rivals including Walmart and Shopify eating into eBay's business – plus a scandal involving at least six employees charged with intimidating the company's critics – Iannone was hired in April to lead the company's re-branding back to its roots. "I think there's lots of areas for opportunity," he told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on July 29. "I'm not satisfied with where we are and I see enormous upside potential in really getting back and focusing on the customer experience."

Long-term plan

Tucker, 35, called eBay's service "reliable" and praised the site's "real conversation" with other customers when describing his long relationship with the company. The North Carolina native, who re-signed a multiyear endorsement deal with Nike in November, didn't deny he's addicted to the auction-based e-commerce service. "That's fair to say," he said. "I don't remember the last day I went without going on eBay."

