The real story about getting rich by investing in gold, cryptocurrency and IPOs

The historic bull market that ran for nearly 11 years came to an abrupt end in February, and we're officially in a recession.

That leaves you with two investing worries: Where you should invest now and whether you should pull money out of the stock market in order to preserve it.

You may feel anxious about investing in stocks, but you can't just leave money sitting in cash. That's taking on another kind of risk: that your money won't keep pace with inflation.

The world may seem scary right now, but about the last thing you want to do when it comes to investing is trust your own emotions.

"The entire premise of making a financial or investment decision because you feel a certain way is, in itself, a warning sign," said certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, founder and president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York. "We typically don't want to make our decisions based on our emotions."

Also avoid making investing decisions based on interest rates or headlines, Boneparth says.

And definitely take any ads you see with a grain of salt. Whenever the economy is uncertain, you're likely to see more recommendations to buy gold or assets supposedly not linked to the stock market.

These may seem like an attractive and safe place to put your money, but here's what to consider before investing in things, such as cryptocurrencies and companies' initial public offerings (or IPOs), that may not help you meet your goals.