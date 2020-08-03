Magic Johnson used to own movie theaters—now, 'I don't know how they come back'

While NBA Hall-of-Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson is known for his impressive basketball skills, he is also legend in the business world. And as a former investor in movie theaters, Johnson is concerned about the future of the industry amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I think it's going to be tough for movie theaters to survive this whole Covid-19 [pandemic]. And also six feet apart," Johnson tells CNBC Make It.

"I don't know how they're going to come back."

Movie theaters were some of Johnson's first and most legendary investments.

In the early '90s, after the L.A. riots (sparked by the acquittal of the LAPD officers in the beating of Rodney King) many business leaders vowed to invest in Black communities. Among them was Johnson.

Johnson formed the Johnson Development Corporation and closed a historical deal with Sony Retail Entertainment — a 50-50 partnership agreement to build movie theaters in underserved communities across America.

"We're not letting you just come into our community anymore without a partner or without one of us being a partner in that deal," Johnson told CNNMoney in 1998.

In 1995, Johnson's corporation opened its first branded theater, a state-of-the-art multiplex called "Magic Johnson Crenshaw 15" in Baldwin Hills, California, South of Los Angeles, where some of the riots had occurred.

According to CNNMoney, Johnson, then 36, put up half the money himself. (At the time, Johnson, who was retired from basketball after announcing he was HIV positive in 1991, had an estimated net worth of close to $100 million, according to CNNMoney.)

Johnson went on to open five more theaters in urban areas like Atlanta, Houston, Cleveland and New York City's Harlem.