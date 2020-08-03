Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nikola, Merck, Yum! Brands, Tesla & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

UBS upgraded the social media service company after its strong earnings report and said it sees several long-term positives for the stock including the "offline to online ad shift" among other things.

"While we think the Q2 report contains many positive rate of change narratives, our rating change to Buy is not short-term but longer in duration driven by key themes - PINS remains in a unique position at the intersection of two secular tailwinds: 1) the offline to online ad shift & 2) the blurring of lines between digital ad & eCommerce. In particular, our higher conviction in the monetization path is reflected in our raised multi-year revenue forecast."

Note: this call occurred after the bell on Friday.