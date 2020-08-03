Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nikola, Merck, Yum! Brands, Tesla & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
UBS upgraded the social media service company after its strong earnings report and said it sees several long-term positives for the stock including the "offline to online ad shift" among other things.
"While we think the Q2 report contains many positive rate of change narratives, our rating change to Buy is not short-term but longer in duration driven by key themes - PINS remains in a unique position at the intersection of two secular tailwinds: 1) the offline to online ad shift & 2) the blurring of lines between digital ad & eCommerce. In particular, our higher conviction in the monetization path is reflected in our raised multi-year revenue forecast."
Note: this call occurred after the bell on Friday.
Bernstein said in its upgrade of the stock that it's bullish on the upcoming 5G cycle and sees a more "positive" risk/reward.
"Given a cleaner outlook around customer and regulatory disputes, potential further upside from possible Huawei chip sales, accelerating economics as AAPL reenters the model, and subsequent potential for multiple expansion we judge QCOM's risk-reward to be more positive than it has been in a long time."